Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (MGIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report sales of $75.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $69.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $313.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.00 million to $314.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $345.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $72.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Magic Software Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,782,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 490,605 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 127,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $411.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

