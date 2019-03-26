Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 8,355 Shares of Novartis AG (NVS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $79,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Novartis by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Novartis by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 114,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Novartis by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,780,000 after acquiring an additional 534,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,295,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,611,000 after acquiring an additional 116,454 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 43,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $84,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NVS traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.61. The company had a trading volume of 307,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,455. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $72.30 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). Novartis had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $2.8646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.33. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cowen raised Novartis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.03 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

