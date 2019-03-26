Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 849,739 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $115,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,196,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,922,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,196,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,922,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,057,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,047,911,000 after acquiring an additional 118,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,123,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,173,000 after acquiring an additional 139,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,496,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,125,000 after acquiring an additional 155,891 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $125.56 on Tuesday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.41.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.12%.

In other news, Director Edward C. Hutcheson, Jr. purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,282.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,981,106.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,828.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.58.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

