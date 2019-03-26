Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $71 Million Stake in Steris PLC (STE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 108,534 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Steris were worth $71,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Steris by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steris by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Steris by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,750 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,037 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $249,552.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,593. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Steris from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.34. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,111. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Steris had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $696.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

