Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 91,298 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,504,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,298 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $89,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,325,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,402,000 after buying an additional 351,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,030,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,113,000 after buying an additional 190,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,030,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,113,000 after buying an additional 190,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,528,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,319,000 after buying an additional 76,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,414,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $112,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $144,188.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,156 shares of company stock valued at $411,430. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NorthWestern Corp has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.34.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $308.82 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

