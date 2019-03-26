Mackay Shields LLC Sells 203,393 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 203,393 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $40,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,186,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,516,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,502,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,502,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,619 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,854,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,393,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,335,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $175,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,279,081.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

