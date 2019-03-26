Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,287 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1,455.6% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAS. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub lowered Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hasbro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $110.00 price target on Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

HAS opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.84 and a 12 month high of $109.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

