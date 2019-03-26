Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 434,668 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4,156.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,898,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,753 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN stock opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.69%.

In related news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 17,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $782,771.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,653,314 shares in the company, valued at $116,931,547.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 13,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $559,213.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,239. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/mackay-shields-llc-reduces-holdings-in-nordstrom-inc-jwn.html.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.