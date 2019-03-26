Macarthur Minerals (MMS) Trading Down 6.7%

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS)’s share price fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. 2,056,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,176,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Macarthur Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds 100% interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada.

