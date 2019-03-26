M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,843,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,323,000 after buying an additional 287,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,643,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,750,000 after buying an additional 3,451,474 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,168,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,025,000 after buying an additional 5,953,288 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,991,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,388,000 after buying an additional 503,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,418,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,202,000 after buying an additional 104,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $87.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/m-holdings-securities-inc-has-1-88-million-stake-in-vanguard-real-estate-etf-vnq.html.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.