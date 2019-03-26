M Holdings Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 (VTWO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,991,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,239 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $120.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 52-week low of $101.11 and a 52-week high of $139.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

