Lundin Mining (LUN) Price Target Cut to C$8.60 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUN. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$6.90 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.50.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

TSE:LUN traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.20. 1,588,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.70 and a 1 year high of C$8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.13.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$538.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$555.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.529999965671408 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.