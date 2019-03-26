LTC Properties Inc (LTC) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $29,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,587,000 after buying an additional 80,785 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 42,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,169,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 9.97. LTC Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $48.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 74.51%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

