LPL Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 20.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $156.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 1 year low of $127.95 and a 1 year high of $212.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASR. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

