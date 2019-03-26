LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCR. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 957,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the third quarter worth $105,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

NYSE MCR opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $8.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/lpl-financial-llc-boosts-stake-in-mfs-charter-income-trust-mcr.html.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.