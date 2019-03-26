LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Position Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,869 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,789,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,492,000 after purchasing an additional 243,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in LPL Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,789,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,492,000 after acquiring an additional 243,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,415,000 after acquiring an additional 39,236 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in LPL Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,824,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,342,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,092,000 after acquiring an additional 283,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 36,774 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,574,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,761 shares in the company, valued at $18,883,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 1,214 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $89,605.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,460. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 46.58%. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/lpl-financial-holdings-inc-lpla-position-lowered-by-barclays-plc.html.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.