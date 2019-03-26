Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Holdings Cut by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,291,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $32,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 5,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.42.

NYSE:LOW opened at $106.03 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Holdings Cut by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/lowes-companies-inc-low-holdings-cut-by-amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc.html.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.