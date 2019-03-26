Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys 615 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 788.9% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.76. 3,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,031. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $56.12 and a 52-week high of $71.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2777 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

