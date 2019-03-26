Loopring [NEO] Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for $0.0680 or 0.00001725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, IDAX, CoinMex and Gate.io. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $7.73 million and $36,379.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00405435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025525 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00002521 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.01621129 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00223990 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.