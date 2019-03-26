Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 379,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $28,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 27.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 31.2% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $86.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $105.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.62%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $127,413.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,849 shares in the company, valued at $945,490.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,795,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

