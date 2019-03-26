Litespeed Management L.L.C. Has $6.89 Million Stake in Bunge Ltd (BG)

Litespeed Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Bunge accounts for approximately 7.8% of Litespeed Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Litespeed Management L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Bunge worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7,122.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,805,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,723 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bunge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bunge Ltd has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $76.95.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/litespeed-management-l-l-c-has-6-89-million-stake-in-bunge-ltd-bg.html.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.