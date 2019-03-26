Litecoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.59 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $3.59 billion and approximately $1.99 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $58.84 or 0.01483686 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Bitfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00017959 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00001456 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00001660 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00028595 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 61,058,711 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Cobinhood, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Negocie Coins, Bitbank, Braziliex, CoinEx, Exrates, Coinroom, Stocks.Exchange, DOBI trade, Kuna, Binance, Fatbtc, Trade By Trade, BigONE, CoinBene, Bittrex, Independent Reserve, YoBit, Mercado Bitcoin, Indodax, Bitstamp, CoinEgg, CoinsBank, B2BX, DragonEX, Cryptohub, Crex24, Instant Bitex, C-CEX, Exmo, LakeBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Coinone, Bitlish, Mercatox, Nanex, ChaoEX, GOPAX, OTCBTC, Coinut, QuadrigaCX, Kraken, Bitso, and other major exchanges.

