Linde (LIN) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report issued on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LIN. equinet reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, December 7th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Independent Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €200.31 ($232.92).

Linde stock opened at €151.40 ($176.05) on Monday. Linde has a 1-year low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 1-year high of €191.80 ($223.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

