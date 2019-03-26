Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

LIND opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.05 million, a PE ratio of 63.33 and a beta of -0.03. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 8,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $140,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,774.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,181. Insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

