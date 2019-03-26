Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ferguson (FERG)

Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FERG. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,700 ($87.55) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,350 ($82.97) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Ferguson from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,980 ($78.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Ferguson from GBX 7,200 ($94.08) to GBX 6,750 ($88.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,383.36 ($83.41).

FERG stock opened at GBX 5,170 ($67.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion and a PE ratio of 9.57. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 4,688.50 ($61.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57.

In other news, insider John W. Martin sold 14,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,337 ($69.74), for a total value of £777,067.20 ($1,015,375.93).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

