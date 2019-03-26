Liberum Capital Downgrades Primary Health Properties (PHP) to Hold

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 125 ($1.63).
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Monday, January 14th.
LON:PHP opened at GBX 126.52 ($1.65) on Monday. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 132.12 ($1.73).
In other news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman purchased 77,100 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £92,520 ($120,893.77). Also, insider Peter Cole purchased 50,000 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £59,000 ($77,093.95).
About Primary Health Properties
Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.
