Liberum Capital Downgrades Primary Health Properties (PHP) to Hold

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 125 ($1.63).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

LON:PHP opened at GBX 126.52 ($1.65) on Monday. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 132.12 ($1.73).

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 5.20 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primary Health Properties will post 5.55000004955357 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman purchased 77,100 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £92,520 ($120,893.77). Also, insider Peter Cole purchased 50,000 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £59,000 ($77,093.95).

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

