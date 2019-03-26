Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 1,163.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,860 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,101,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,207,000 after buying an additional 342,259 shares during the last quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,058,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,503,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.89 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

