Leonetti & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Leonetti & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Leonetti & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Leonetti & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.05. 168,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,111. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $112.61.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

