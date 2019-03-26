Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 889,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $91,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,516,000 after acquiring an additional 29,284 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 209,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,621,000 after purchasing an additional 55,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CHKP. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $126.27 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $93.76 and a 12-month high of $128.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/legal-general-group-plc-grows-holdings-in-check-point-software-technologies-ltd-chkp.html.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.