Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.33% of Nutrien worth $95,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,503,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,116,000 after acquiring an additional 768,242 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4,025.6% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 744,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after acquiring an additional 726,941 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3,559.7% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,980,000 after acquiring an additional 723,928 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,620,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,201,000 after acquiring an additional 665,493 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Nutrien stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

