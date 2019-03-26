Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 221,440 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,440 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $99,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,700,000 after buying an additional 249,118 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 44,051 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,276,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 11,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.73 per share, for a total transaction of $499,527.79. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,560.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $110,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

NYSE:HIG opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

