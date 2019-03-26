LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of LegacyTexas Financial Group worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 5,000 shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Brian Mccall sold 28,000 shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,140,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,321 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LTXB opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.43 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 33.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTXB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

