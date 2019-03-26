LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of LegacyTexas Financial Group worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTXB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 56.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 33.18%. The company had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LTXB. BidaskClub lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

In other LegacyTexas Financial Group news, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $201,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $652,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

