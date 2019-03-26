Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Acquires 225 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.0% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 924,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $108,108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,073 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 36,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 53,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $124,178.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,458,203. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $72,914.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,408.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,663. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.84.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

