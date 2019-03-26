Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,537 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.16% of Laureate Education worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth about $174,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jose Roberto Loureiro sold 28,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $422,662.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,555 shares in the company, valued at $188,576.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcelo Cardoso sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $105,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,323.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,667 shares of company stock worth $627,224. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

LAUR stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -492.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. Laureate Education Inc has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $17.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Laureate Education had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LAUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

