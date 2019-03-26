Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) Holdings Raised by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 112,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,291,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after acquiring an additional 899,669 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,861,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $4,102,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.98.

Lattice Semiconductor stock remained flat at $$12.23 during trading on Tuesday. 195,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,032. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 39,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $433,137.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,180 shares of company stock valued at $999,721 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

