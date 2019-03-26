Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) Director Mark Edwin Jensen Sells 4,000 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lattice Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 1st. raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $15,861,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $13,656,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $10,998,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,097.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 974,082 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,291,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after buying an additional 899,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

