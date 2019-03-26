LatiumX (LATX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $60,490.00

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One LatiumX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, LatiumX has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. LatiumX has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $60,490.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00412337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.01608209 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00224574 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00001250 BTC.

LatiumX Profile

LatiumX launched on August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,572,362 tokens. The official website for LatiumX is latium.org . LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LatiumX Token Trading

LatiumX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LatiumX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LatiumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

