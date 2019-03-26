Kubera Coin (KBR) Market Capitalization Tops $12,674.00

Kubera Coin (CURRENCY:KBR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Kubera Coin has a total market capitalization of $12,674.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Kubera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kubera Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Kubera Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KBR is a token. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Kubera Coin’s total supply is 1,162,102,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,423,294 tokens. Kubera Coin’s official website is kuberacoin.com . Kubera Coin’s official Twitter account is @teamkubera

Kubera Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kubera Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kubera Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kubera Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

