Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 2nd (NYSE:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences’ (NYSE:KOD) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 2nd. Kodiak Sciences had issued 9,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 4th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Kodiak Sciences’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

KOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

KOD opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,662,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

