Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 300,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,826,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,885,000 after acquiring an additional 640,719 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $121.91 on Tuesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $97.10 and a 12-month high of $122.89. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,156.45% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $704,703.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

