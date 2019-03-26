Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Insider Justin William Smart Sells 5,000 Shares

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) insider Justin William Smart sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $383,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,167,381.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.19 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,721,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,385,000 after buying an additional 522,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,203,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,371,000 after buying an additional 162,599 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,927,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,105,000 after buying an additional 293,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,416,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,082,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,676,000 after buying an additional 984,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

