Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Kforce posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.21 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 37.58%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on KFRC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. Kforce has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

In other Kforce news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 1,611 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $53,163.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 17,513 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $635,721.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,926 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Kforce by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 127,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

