Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Receives $28.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Macquarie raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

NYSE KDP opened at $27.81 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens bought 11,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.69 per share, with a total value of $296,334.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $508,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 46,285 shares of company stock worth $1,199,274 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $459,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $388,634,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $388,634,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,892.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,570,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $173,646,000. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.