KERING S A/ADR (PPRUY) & Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS: PPRUY) is one of 19 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare KERING S A/ADR to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get KERING S A/ADR alerts:

0.1% of KERING S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

KERING S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. KERING S A/ADR pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 31.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

KERING S A/ADR has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KERING S A/ADR’s rivals have a beta of 0.85, indicating that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KERING S A/ADR and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KERING S A/ADR $16.14 billion $3.11 billion 21.28 KERING S A/ADR Competitors $13.74 billion $1.05 billion 34.26

KERING S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. KERING S A/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares KERING S A/ADR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KERING S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A KERING S A/ADR Competitors 7.10% 18.06% 9.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KERING S A/ADR and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KERING S A/ADR 0 1 3 0 2.75 KERING S A/ADR Competitors 185 677 765 39 2.39

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 8.09%. Given KERING S A/ADR’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KERING S A/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

KERING S A/ADR rivals beat KERING S A/ADR on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About KERING S A/ADR

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics; and sports products. The company provides its products under the Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, McQ, Stella McCartney, Tomas Maier, Boucheron, Dodo, Girard-Perregaux, Pomellato, Qeelin, and Ulysse Nardin, Puma, Volcom, Cobra, and Kering brand names. It sells its products through department stores, multi-brand stores, and franchise stores, as well as retail channels and e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for KERING S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERING S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.