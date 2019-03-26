Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT opened at $294.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $241.18 and a 52-week high of $361.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.39. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 726.78% and a net margin of 9.39%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.00.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.56, for a total transaction of $1,218,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $758,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 6,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.34, for a total value of $2,003,006.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,927. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

