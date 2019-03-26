Karpus Management Inc. Has $8.45 Million Position in Pensare Acquisition Corp (WRLS)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in Pensare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WRLS) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,737,706 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.15% of Pensare Acquisition worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pensare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Bulldog Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Pensare Acquisition by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 232,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Pensare Acquisition by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,200,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 654,244 shares during the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pensare Acquisition by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after acquiring an additional 492,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Pensare Acquisition by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. City Financial Investment Co Ltd now owns 2,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRLS opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Pensare Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry.

