Karpus Management Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (BFY)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) by 151.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,098 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000.

Shares of NYSE BFY opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

