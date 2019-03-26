Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.52.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Flagship bought 933,333 shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $13,999,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Bonney acquired 71,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $999,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

