Kaizen Advisory LLC Trims Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Kaizen Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,075,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,272,000 after purchasing an additional 72,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,116,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,614,000 after buying an additional 160,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,614,000 after buying an additional 160,765 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,371,321 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,396,000 after buying an additional 1,430,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 993,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,020,000 after buying an additional 340,677 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $55.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. B. Riley set a $65.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $57.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $830,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,720.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.74. 1,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,935. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.06. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $61.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/kaizen-advisory-llc-trims-position-in-supernus-pharmaceuticals-inc-supn.html.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.